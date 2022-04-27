"Today at 6:45 a.m. a second rocket attack on the same bridge across the Dniester Estuary in the Odesa region took place," Kamyshin said.

There were no injured railway workers.

The damage to the infrastructure can be determined after the air alert, he said.

The bridge had been struck by a Russian missile attack on Tuesday, city authorities said – essentially cutting off the region as it's the only link between southwest Ukraine and the rest of the country. Repair work had just started when the Wednesday strike hit.