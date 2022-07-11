"As a result of mass shelling by the occupiers of Kharkiv, 6 people died and 31 were injured," the office said on its Telegram channel.

Fragments of a rocket from a "Uragan" multi-launch rocket system have been found at the scene of the damage, he added.

Two of the dead were a father and his 17-year-old son whose car took a direct hit, he said. They were on their way to pick up a certificate for the teenager's university entrance.