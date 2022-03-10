Lavrov made this cynical statement at a briefing in Turkey. This happened on March 10, the 15th day of the war Russia has waged against Ukraine.

Lavrov admitted that he had seen that there were no soldiers in the hospital in Mariupol

"A few days ago, the Russian delegation at a meeting of the Security Council UN stated the facts that this maternity hospital has long been occupied by the Azov battalion and other radicals, expelled all the mothers, nurses and all the staff. It was the base of the ultra-radical Azov battalion." Lavrov said in the traditional style of Russian propaganda.

However, he later admitted that he had seen reports from Mariupol that showed the opposite - cameras showed that the pregnant women and mothers were there and wounded.

Lavrov, however, considers the reports to be a "manipulation" because in the media reports "the other side was not taken into account."

Lavrov cynically said that "this is not the first time he has seen a pathetic howl."

The Russian foreign minister also said that there were no plans to pay attention to the world's outrage.

"This is not the first time we have seen a pathetic howl over so-called atrocities committed by Russian forces," Lavrov said.

Although, of course, there was no "Azov" at the children's hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol. This is another cynical lie by Russia, which tries to "justify" its crimes in the eyes of Russians, and is terribly deceptive.

This shelling killed 3 people in the hospital, including a girl. 17 civilians were also injured in the hospital.