“The Board of Directors of LUKOIL expresses herewith its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine. Calling for the fastest of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all the victims who are affected by this tragedy. We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy.

Read more: Nikolai Steinberg's address to the global nuclear energy community

The company makes every effort to continue its operations in all the countries and regions where it is present, committed to its primary mission of a reliable supplier of energy to consumers around the world.

In its activities, LUKOIL aspires to contribute to peace, international relations and humanitarian ties.” – the company said in a press release published on Thursday.

According to New York Times’ energy business correspondent Clifford Kraus, the company had also sent a letter to shareholders, with the following statement: “We stand for an immediate cessation of the armed conflict and duly support its resolution through a negotiation process and through diplomatic means”.

Lukoil is the first Russian business calling to stop the war in Ukraine.

The company is one the most recognized Russian oil brands in the West. Lukoil boasts a network of more than 200 franchised gas stations in the US solely.

As of today there is no official embargo or restrictions aimed at Russian oil producers.

Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell are just a few oil giants which have already announced their withdrawal from the Russian market.