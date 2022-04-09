"We have seen their [Russian troops’] atrocities in the liberated territories. As of yesterday, we found 132 civilians who had been shot dead by Russian orcs, I can't call them people," Makariv village head Vadym Tokar said during the nationwide telethon.

He said that houses in the village were bombed, a hospital, kindergartens and almost all infrastructure were destroyed.

"We have been without light, without water, without gas, without heat, without communication for more than a month. The communication was restored just a few days ago," said the mayor.

According to preliminary estimates, he noted, Makariv was destroyed by about 40%.