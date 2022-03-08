According to media reports, the company will continue to pay the salaries of its 62,000 employees in Russia.

Chris Kempkinski, president and CEO of McDonald's, said that closing the facilities in Russia is the right decision.

Our values mean that we cannot ignore the unnecessary human suffering that is happening in Ukraine, he stressed.

Note that McDonald's could suffer a severe financial blow as a result of this decision. In an earlier report, the company said that its restaurants in Russia and Ukraine generate 9% of its annual sales - about $2 billion.