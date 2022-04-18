The corresponding appeal was published by the Security Service of Ukraine. Earlier, Putin's intimate friend was detained at the border when he wanted to flee the country.

Read more: Russia might try to capture Mariupol during a "ceasefire"

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Medvedchuk said that people are in a blocked city without safe access through humanitarian corridors.

"Russia's aggression has caused one of the biggest humanitarian catastrophes in Mariupol. The invaders bomb civilians, block the delivery of humanitarian aid to the city, forcibly deport Ukrainians to Russia and deliberately destroy the city".

– stressed in the Security Service.

The institution also says that according to various sources, about 120,000 civilians remain in the blocked Mariupol.