He has also expressed fears that the death toll could be even higher.

The mayor of Mariupol also said that russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to the city. He accused the invaders of having blocked humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal what they have done there.

Russians have taken many bodies to a huge shopping mall with storage facilities and refrigerators. “Mobile crematoria have arrived in the form of trucks: you open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned,” Boychenko explained.

More than 120,000 civilians are staying in Mariupol currently and they desperately need food, water, heating and mobile connection.

The city has been under siege since March 1. More than 90% of buildings have been destroyed. The day earlier, the invaders used chemical weapons there.