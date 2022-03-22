Ukrainians managed to leave by train 119/120 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv. For security reasons, the arrival was postponed at the last minute to Pidzamche station.

In Lviv, the refugees from Mariupol were received by a team of volunteers.

"We congratulate the people of Mariupol on their safety and apologize for the changes at the last moment - we respond, provide service, and win," wrote the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The Russian invaders continue to shell Mariupol mercilessly, trying to wipe the city off the face of the earth. Ukrainian journalists have published photos of the horror in Mariupol.

The constant shelling of Mariupol has resulted in damage and destruction of almost all buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city. And the worst thing is that people are constantly being killed.

Photo by Roman Litvin

The horrors of Mariupol in the photos

Ukrainian journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Yevhen Maloletka have published on The Associated Press platform photos of the horror taking place in Mariupol. The photos show devastation, trenches full of murdered people, and frightened children.

The other day video journalist Mstyslav Chernov and photographer Yevhen Maloletka managed to leave Mariupol and report to the world about the situation in the city. They were the last journalists to stay there and document the siege of Mariupol by the Russian invaders.

Photo by Mstislav Chernov and Yevhen Maloletka