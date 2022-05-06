They were taken out of Myrnyi and Volonterivka districts. Mariupol residents have already passed the "filtration", but the occupiers still do not allow them to leave the camp.

"The reasons are not reported, but in informal conversations, Russian soldiers say the reserve is either for mobilization or for work". Have a look at where and in what conditions our Mariupol residents are kept. What they are being fed once a day. If this is not a concentration camp yet, then what is it?" – wrote an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

In the "filtration camps", people sleep all together in a heap. Here is what the detainees are being fed only once a day