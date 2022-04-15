In addition, the warship was to cover the landing of troops in Odesa and Kherson regions.

"The warship provided air defense for the landing troops, there was a large number of S-300 missile systems on board, and therefore it has been ensuring excellent protection", - Arestovych reported.

Sinking of the warship will facilitate the work of Ukrainian aircraft in the South

According to Arestovych, out of the total crew of more than 500 people, about 14-15 were able to escape. This raises questions to the warship's officers. Arestovych noted that since it was the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, there was the headquarters of the fleet command on board.

In general, the sinking of Moskva is a good sign for Ukraine, because it will ease the situation of Ukrainian aviation in the South.