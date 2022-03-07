No less important for them is to seize the ports of the Black Sea (Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa) and completely cut off Ukraine from maritime trade and supplies to Ukraine and disrupt grain supplies from Ukraine to the rest of Europe. This could lead to higher prices for bread and to famine.

The invasion began on February 24 from all directions, and on the evening of the first day, the Russians occupied a large area from Crimea to the Dnieper River. The small town of Kakhovka passed from hand to hand. The strategic points are a dam and a hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River. The dam was recaptured several times by the Ukrainians, but on March 5, these points were in the hands of the Russians.

In the first days, the Southern resort town of Genichesk was captured. When retreating from Genichesk, a young 24-year-old Ukrainian marine, Vitaliy Skakun, performed a true feat - he blew up a bridge to prevent Russian tanks from passing, and he died there. However, the Russians captured the city of Kherson - the center of the port region.

Andrew, owner of the restaurant, Kherson: "In the basement of my restaurant, I set up a bomb shelter to protect us from shells and missiles. There are women and children hiding here. The Russians are robbing the shops and homes of civilians because the Russian soldiers have no food and the locals are not giving them anything. Russians even kill dogs and eat them".

Resistance is growing from day to day - the Russians left the center of Kherson due to protests by civilians. But civilians have been without telephones and the internet all day.

Lyudmila, retired, Kherson: "We called our children and grandchildren in Kyiv and Lviv every day. Can you imagine how we all felt when the Russians destroyed the internet and telephone communications?"

An important point: the city of Mykolaiv. In it, a port and several naval plants. In Mykolaiv the flagship of the Ukrainian navy frigate "Hetman Sagaidachny" was being repaired. The Ukrainians were forced to flood it so that the enemy does not reach the frigate.

Victor, owner of a night club, the city of Nikolaev: "My wife, my two daughters and I remain at home in the city. We don't want to go anywhere. I'm staying here and defending my city and my family".

The city of Odesa is preparing to repel the Russian landing from the Black Sea side. Russian ships have been preparing to land marines for several days, but storms are preventing them from doing so.

The Ukrainian Navy is in Odessa and is now ready to meet the Russians on its beaches. In the South, near Odessa, is the small but glorious Island Zmiinyi (Snake Island), which has become a symbol of Ukrainians' attitudes toward Russians.

When the largest Russian warship with nuclear missiles – the cruiser, "Moscow", approached the island, there were only 13 Ukrainian border guards on the island with a dog and some rifles. The commander of the cruiser addressed them on a walkie-talkie: "I am a Russian warship! I suggest you surrender, or I will start attacking you with missiles!”

The young Ukrainian border guard replied: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself!" These words became a meme and symbol of the struggle of the Ukrainian South. I want to emphasize, this direction is currently the most difficult, but Ukrainians are focused on not losing the coast of the Black Sea.

In the next article, we will consider the also very important direction of struggle – the North, including information regarding the cities of Chernihiv and Kyiv.