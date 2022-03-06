Ukrainians have created an archive on Google Drive collecting photographic evidence of victims, crimes of Russian invaders and Russian prisoners of war in Putin's military invasion of Ukraine.

The archive is available at this link. The project organizers have called on Ukrainians and citizens of other countries to use the photo archive to show the Russians the crimes of their military and the compassion of the Russian army and its prisoners of war.

"The only thing the invaders are capable of is bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities with missiles on a scale comparable to the most brutal operations of the World War II." - say the organizers of the archive.

As previously reported, the website Russkiy Korabl (Russian Ship) was created to inform Russian citizens about Putin's military aggression and the number of victims in Ukraine.

A document was also created containing the answers to demystify the main Russian propaganda thesis and falsifications. This document can help to communicate with Russians to contradict Putin’s regime propaganda.

In order to inform about the disastrous consequences of the war with Ukraine for the Belarusians, volunteers collected photos and videos about the terrorism of Russian troops and statistics about war victims and created a special website for Belarus.