A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Tuesday that negotiations with Russia were "ongoing," after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that talks with Ukraine had hit "a dead end."

"Negotiations are extremely difficult. Online in working subgroups. But they are ongoing," Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine and a lead negotiator, said in a statement released by the Ukrainian presidential office.

"It is clear that the emotional background in negotiation process today is heavy," Podolyak said. "It is clear that the Ukrainian delegation works exclusively within a framework that is pro-Ukrainian and transparent. It is also clear that the Russian side adheres to its traditional tactics of public pressure on the negotiation process, including through certain public statements," he said.

Background

Russian President Vladimir Putin said talks with Ukraine had hit a "dead end." He appeared next to his ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

