There were 330 patients in the shelters of the boarding school, most of them were people with disabilities and the elderly. In addition, there were 30 employees.

The shell hit one of the buildings of the municipal institution, a five-story boarding school building.

Recall that the Russian army is actively shelling the Armed Forces of Ukraine with artillery in Donbas region, Donetsk itself is targeted to intimidate the local population.