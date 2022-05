"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," he said.

Separately, the Ukrainian military's Command South reported, "Another missile strike in the Odesa region. There were hits to the city infrastructure. In particular, one of the religious buildings was damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified."

Cruise missiles were launched against Odesa's airport at the weekend, putting its runway out of action.