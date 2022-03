Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitalii Koval stated that the chemical and radiation background remains normal after the occupiers' attack on the oil base. People are safe.

On March 28, the invaders attacked an oil base in Rivne region. In addition, on March 26, the invaders struck a similar object in the city of Dubno, Rivne region.