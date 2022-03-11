Being really touched, Cruz thanked the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for the recognition and dedicated her award to Pedro Almodóvar. At the same time, Cruz also mentioned Ukraine, where a terrible war continues.

Read more: Lavrov admitted that Russia deliberately bombed a maternity hospital in Ukraine

Having received the award, the actress stressed that she feels obliged to pay attention to the terrible situation of women around the world, especially those in Ukraine, where a terrible war and Russian invasion are raging since February 24.

"We’ve been talking about the challenges that my character Janis goes through. She has a threat, a threat of maybe losing a child, losing what she loves the most. And how many women in the world right now are going through incredible challenges and horrors. So, all my heart and thoughts are with the women of Ukraine, and all these children, and men, and everyone who is suffering from this horrible situation", – Cruz said.