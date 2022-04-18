This information was shared by the mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi on the “Rada” channel. This is the info available to the official as of 11:13 am on April 18.

The mayor said that as of this morning, the city services are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes. Andrii Sadovyi said that the worst thing so far is that six innocent civilians have died.

"They just came to work and died there", Sadovyi said of the tragedy.

According to the mayor, about 40 cars were damaged or destroyed.

"The shock wave shattered the windows of a nearby hotel. Evacuated Ukrainians live there", Sadovyi said.

Unfortunately, on the morning of April 18, the invaders struck at Lviv. Earlier, the mayor said that the occupiers fired five aimed missiles at the city.