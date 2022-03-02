Enerhodar is Ukraine!

The city mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, reported that thousands of people came to show the enemy that they do not need to be rescued, because Ukrainians live on their land.

In his official Telegram channel, Orlov posted photos of people defending Enerhodar from russians.

The mayor addressed invaders, advising the unwelcome “guests” not to approach the city.

He stated that no one is going to surrender.

We remind that on March 1 people gathered in Enerhodar to promise russians a “warm” welcome, having prepared a lot of Molotov cocktails.

On Wednesday, March 2, people again gathered on the streets and blocked the passage for russian invaders.

The Zaporizhzhya NPP employees also joined to protect the plant, which is one more target of the barbaric enemy.