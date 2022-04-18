People continue to return to Kyiv despite the threat of missile threats. Every day, between 40 and 50 thousand people come to the capital. It became possible after the Kyiv region was fully liberated from the Russian invaders.

The population's safety is jeopardized by the early return to Kyiv, according to the local authorities.

"Every day, between 40,000 and 50,000 citizens return to the capital. We ask people! Do not return! Kyiv and the surrounding area are being shelled again! Airstrikes should not be neglected ", the military command in Kyiv stressed.

Kyiv was shelled by the Russian invaders

In the early hours of April 16, the mayor of the capital, Vitaly Klitschko, reported new shelling of Kyiv by Russian troops. The explosions occurred on the city's outskirts in the Darnytsky neighborhood.