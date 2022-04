Speaking with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv on Saturday, Zelenskiy said: "We shouldn’t wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons. We must prepare for that. They can use any weapon, I’m convinced of it."

Zelenskiy said anti-radiation medicine and air raid shelters would be needed.

On Thursday, the CIA director William Burns said that Russia’s poor military performance raised the risk that Putin could deploy a nuclear weapon. He made his remarks in an address at Georgia Tech, reported by The Hill: