According to Ukrainian intelligence, a group of influential people opposed to Putin is currently forming in the highest ranks of the Russian elite. Their goal is to remove the dictator from power as quickly as possible and to restore economic relations with the West, which have been destroyed by the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

Since it is unlikely that Putin will step down and relinquish power, various possibilities are being considered for his removal: Poisoning, sudden illness, an accident, etc., the source reported.

Putin's successor is expected to be FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, who has fallen out of favor with the Russian dictator. Bortnikov and his department were responsible for analyzing the mood of the Ukrainian population and the performance of the Ukrainian army before the invasion.

Since the information about the situation of Chechen units in the north of Kyiv came directly from Russia, it is possible that in this way the FSB leadership wants to weaken the influence of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov or seek cooperation with the Ukrainian side in advance.