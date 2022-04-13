The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov told the details of Medvedchuk's detention on the telethon, Channel 24 informs.

"In a conversation with his wife, Medvedchuk said that the FSB was preparing his escape. Since Russia and Belarus are closed, it will most likely be Prydnistrovia - by water", Bakanov said.

The plan has been prepared by FSB under Putin’s command

In particular, Bakanov said that during a conversation with his wife Medvedchuk said that FSB would help him.

"I heard that the escape from this address was being prepared, and I assumed that it would be soon. Viktor Medvedchuk approached and said that the military would come after him within 20 minutes. During this time, they called the gate: several men in black clothes came in, they had a yellow bag in their hands", Bakanov shared the details of the special operation.