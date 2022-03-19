As an adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko noted, Mariupol is a striking example of this. He declared it in the all-Ukrainian telethon on March 19, Channel 24 informs.

Read more: Night of air alarms: how Ukraine continues to fight

Denisenko stressed that Mariupol is really a pressure point on the map of Ukraine. Because the situation there now is catastrophic.

He added that the fighting for Azovstal continues. And according to the available information, it can be stated that Ukraine has actually lost it.

"In fact, one of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe is being destroyed," Denisenko said.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized: it is Putin's personal instruction to destroy Mariupol. And at the same time, this is one of his key goals in this war.

"It doesn’t matter in what way the war ends, under any circumstances, his goal was not the demilitarization of Ukraine, but the deindustrialization of Ukraine. That is, to ensure we have to rebuild our plants for decades to come," he said.