However, the invaders now have huge problems. This was stated by military expert Viktor Yahun on Channel 24.

Read more: The mayor of Dnipro advised people to evacuate from the city

According to him, Russians have problems not only with equipment. Although intelligence reports that armored vehicles and general capabilities of Russians are now scarce. They are already removing some of the equipment from their stocks.

"This is actually a technique that cannot be used immediately. 30 - 40%, and sometimes more - just unusable. They need to urgently restore it, and it takes time", - said the expert.

When will the second phase of the offensive start

However, their main problem is the availability of manpower. For example, there may be planes, but there are no good pilots, as Ukraine has thinned their ranks quite strongly.

"So, it is difficult to say exactly when the second phase of the offensive will take place. Most likely, not earlier than in a week. Because they have huge problems", Yahun said.