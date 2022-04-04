Russia does not abandon its attempts to capture Ukraine. As a result, there is a risk of both escalating conflict and missile strikes, including strikes on large cities. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar.

"Today, the enemy does not abandon its intentions and plans to capture Ukraine. In fact, a fierce struggle and war is going on for every inch of our land, for every settlement. Even though troops are being moved and withdrawn from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, as well as from Sumy region, this does not really mean its capitulation,

– said Hanna Maliar.

According to her, the enemy does not withdraw its troops, but simply begins to build them up in other regions. And even the withdrawal of troops to Belarus is only for their replenishment.

"It is still very dangerous in Eastern Ukraine. It is the goal of the enemy. Kharkiv and Kharkiv regions, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Terrifying stories from Mariupol, which is also the target of the enemy. There are missile strikes in Odesa. That is why the war continues", – Hanna Maliar said.

She added that Ukraine will definitely win this war, but it will take some time. And this victory will come at a high price.