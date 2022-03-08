Every day Russian propagandist TV channels talk about how many of their troops have destroyed military facilities in Ukraine. However, the Russian army destroys civilian objects in Ukraine - hospitals, schools, and even a bakery.

Read more: Successful evacuation of civilians from Sumy

From the first day of its invasion, Russia has tried to convince its citizens of two things. First, they affirm that there were no casualties among the Russian military and that they destroyed only military facilities in Ukraine. But all this has turned out to be a lie.

From the first days of the war, Russia has suffered heavy losses. And on March 8 the number of Russian soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine was over 12 thousand.

The same applies to the destruction of "military facilities". Unable to achieve the planned goal of conquering Ukraine in three days, the Russian invaders resorted to terrorist methods - missile fire on residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages.

Thus, during the war between Russia and Ukraine, 202 schools, 34 hospitals, and 1,500 houses were destroyed.

Video of the destroyed hospital in Izyum in the Kharkiv region

The Russian invaders shelled and destroyed a bakery in Makarov. As a result of the shelling, 13 people died.

"Of course, all this will be the subject of the tribunal's examination one day," said journalist Serhiy Leshchenko.

At the same time, Russian propagandists do not fail to use the buildings they destroy for their fake news. One such example is the destruction of the 25th Lyceum in Zhytomyr, which was later passed off by Russian propaganda as a school in occupied Donetsk that had allegedly been bombed by the Ukrainian military. The lie was quickly debunked. But many Russian TV viewers did not receive truthful information.