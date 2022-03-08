Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff, said the civilians were evacuated from Sumy on March 8. The first convoy of 22 buses has already arrived in Poltava. He stressed that later the second evacuation convoy with 39 buses had already arrived in the Poltava region.

Tymoshenko pointed out that the evacuees are children, women, and elderly people. They can choose whether to stay in Poltava or continue to Lviv.

The Ukrainian President's Office also said that 1,100 foreign students continue to be evacuated by train to Lviv. So far, they are all safe and well.

The humanitarian corridor was also used by drivers of civilian vehicles. I am glad that the work of the evacuation team at this stage was successful, - said Tymoshenko.

He also thanked the people of Sumy, who are bravely resisting the Russian invaders.