Ukraine was able to free 85 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity, 15 of them are women. Ukraine's Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk stated that the Ukrainian government will continue to strive for the release of all of the Ukrainian soldiers held captive in Russia.

Russians abducted schools directors

The Russian invaders kidnapped three school directors in the temporarily occupied town of Melitopol. All because they refused to collaborate with the invaders and filed dismissal applications. Terrorists stormed Angelina Kovalenko's, Olena Galatsan's, and Lyudmyla Chugai's homes and abducted the directors to an unknown destination.

Russians appoint collaborators in occupied towns

The Russian invasion forces deposed local officials in Nova Kakhovka and replaced them with collaborators. The town now has "new" mayors, police chiefs, and the director of the state water supply company Vodokanal.

Russians use kidnapped kids as living shield

The invaders kidnapped children in Novy Bykiv, Chernihiv region, and put them on their vehicles to escape from the Ukrainian military. In contrast to Russians, Ukrainian soldiers do not shoot at kids. The Russian terror forces also demanded that local residents not reveal any information about their movements to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.