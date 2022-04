“The city is totally destroyed, is like ruins,” he said. “We’re upset, not because of the infrastructure but because of the people. We do now know how to help our citizens who are suffering inside the city.”

Orlov said that Russia is not allowing any humanitarian assistance into the city. The International Red Cross said that it tried and failed to enter the city again, and will try again tomorrow.