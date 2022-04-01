This was reported in the summary of the Ukrainian General Staff. It was noted there that the occupiers were partially withdrawing units of the occupying forces from Polissia and Seversky directions.

The settlements liberated by Ukrainians:

Demydiv,

Dymer,

Lytvynivka,

Havrylivka,

Kozarovychi,

Zhovtneve,

Hlybivka,

Yasnohorodka,

Tolokun,

Sukholuchchia,

Lypivka,

Havronshchyna,

Makovyshche,

Mykolaivka,

Khmilna.

The enemy is mining terrain when withdrawing

In general, in Polissia direction, the invaders mainly defend the previously occupied borders. The enemy is also regrouping and withdrawing troops to Belarusian territory. The General Staff suggests that this is for the sake of restoring combat capability. Also, leaving Kyiv region, the enemy is mining the terrain and is hiding behind artillery.