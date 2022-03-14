Two people were killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in north-west Kyiv on Monday morning, Ukraine’s state emergency services said. The nine-storey residential apartment building reportedly caught fire from Russian shelling after 5am.

The Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv has been shelled by Russian forces, the Kyiv city administration said in an update on its official Telegram account on Monday morning. The site, also known as Hostomel, is located about 11km north-west of the centre of Kviv and is the country’s most important international cargo airport, as well as a key military airbase.

A pregnant woman seen in widely circulated images after Russian bombing of Ukrainian hospital has died with her baby, the Associated Press is reporting. The woman was escaping the bombing of the maternity hospital where she was due to give birth in the besieged city of Mariupol.