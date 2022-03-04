The Ukrainian military has confirmed Russia continues to target blocked settlements where they have seen strong resistance so far. However, Russia is starting to exhaust their resources as they continue attempts to break through these blockades which are still holding strong.

"Because of this resistance, Russians are preparing to reroute additional forces and resources from the Southern and Eastern military districts," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Russia is utilizing most of the reserves that were originally positioned at the border and are now having to add further formations of troops and operational reserves.

Earlier today, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the authorities were preparing for possible deterioration of the situation in the city. But, even with this increased threat, the people and soldiers of the city stand strong, continue to fight and defend their country.

Kalibr missile and lack of weapons

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has indicated that the growing Russian convoy is waiting for additional logistical supplies as they appear to have used almost all their ammunition, and Kalibr missiles.

Russia has still failed to achieve any significant military victory and as a result, Russia is now amassing soldiers, and it is becoming clearer their intention to continue massive attacks on the city.