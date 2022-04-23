"There was shelling again tonight," said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv's regional military administration, – They hit a cafe – no casualties, thank God."

Kim added that a curfew would be in effect from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. ahead of local Easter services.

Background

The announcement comes a day after Hanna Zamazeeva, chief of Mykolaiv's regional council, said that at least 20 people had been injured in the region in the past two days, amid attacks by Russian troops.

Ukrainian officials have warned of unspecified provocations by Russian forces over the Easter holiday, which is observed by many Ukrainians according to the Julian calendar, and have urged citizens in some regions to mark the holiday at home.