Russian forces have fired four Onyx cruise missiles at the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, according to the spokesman for the Odesa region military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk.

Read here Zelenskyy made his own "Victory Day" message

"The missiles arrived from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," he said. Russian forces illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Bratchuk provided no details of where the missiles had struck.

Southern Ukraine

The general staff alleged that in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia region in the south, the Russians are seizing the personal documents of civilians and will only return them if they attend ceremonial events to mark "Victory Day"

The Odesa military administration repeated the list of Russian units it says it destroyed over the weekend: a small landing craft, two patrol boats, and a vessel carrying anti-aircraft defenses to Snake Island, as well as a helicopter..