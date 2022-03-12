This is worth of the Darwin Awards

This time the award should go again to a so-called war correspondent from the tabloid "Komsomolskaya Pravda" – Alexander Kots.

The fact is that while making another pathetic report for the Russian invaders, he showed the cars moving under the sign of the Red Cross, but armored with weapons unacceptable for the vehicles with such markings.

The crime has been recorded

That is, the Russian occupiers are using the Red Cross marking to cover their battle groups, which is not surprising.

Well, and Kots, as always, did a great job in effectively screwing up!