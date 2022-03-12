On March 12, for the first time the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated number of Ukrainian servicemen who laid their lives for our freedom. According to him, it is about 1,300 heroes killed in battle.

These are the figures as of the 17th day of the war that Russia started against Ukraine.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated two more localities in Chernihiv region and restrained invader

At the same time, the troops of the invaders suffered much greater losses. Although, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that we are not happy about the number of Russians killed.

"We have lost 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers, and Russia lost more than 12,000. One in ten. I am not happy about their 12,000 died servicemen", – said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy explained this is not his vision as a whole. After all, Russians also have parents. In addition, many of them were sent here by deception.

The President recalled that most Russian soldiers do not know anything, because they are told about some "fascism". Already in Ukraine, the invaders begin to understand that they are the ones behaving like Nazis, killing civilians and blockading cities.