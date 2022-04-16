"Why would you launch a costly rocket at the “Nova Poshta” post office's civilian branch? Do they believe we're hiding military personnel there? Do they think that we're delivering shells via the postal service?", Kim wrote.

Another possible motivation for the Russians, according to the head of the Mykolayiv administration, is intimidation. The post office was destroyed and burned down, according to Vitaliy Kim.

Earlier Russian troops fired rockets at Mykolayiv's residential neighborhoods. According to the Ukrainian Army's South Command, there have been casualties. The infrastructure of the city was severely damaged.