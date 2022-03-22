The incident occurred on March 22 at 16:45 near the Neptune swimming pool. This information was published on the Telegram channel of the Mariupol city administration.

The mayor's office stressed that the Russian aircraft destroyed Maripol in recent weeks. "It will be the same with any enemy! With anyone who tampers with our freedom, with our city," it said.

Situation in Mariupol remains difficult

The previous day, Russian warplanes dropped two heavy bombs on Mariupol. The city, where the Russians have already destroyed more than 80% of the houses, suffered even greater destruction.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol reaches its peak, many civilians are killed by the Russian bombardments. Under the war conditions, the graves for the killed people near the houses have to be dug.