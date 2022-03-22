"Our project aims to create special exclusive NFT collections of algorithmic art and collections of unique arts that will reflect the events and spirit of our struggle, which will be launched on top NFT marketplaces", said one of the project organizers.

He and his colleagues from the United States have launched several resources to collect works by Ukrainian artists on the theme of the war with Russia. And first up is https://ukrainewar.art.

"This is a collection of tokenized (NFT) works by artists and designers put up on sale on one of the largest NFT marketplaces, OpenSea.io", he said.

The collection includes the works of more than 20 caring artists from different parts of Ukraine and sales have already started.

In addition, a collection of thematic NFTs called Ukrainian heroes has been launched for those who want to not only buy items but also publicly express support for Ukraine.

"The works in this collection were also created by a Ukrainian designer with the expectation that in the future they can be used as avatars on Twitter and other popular social networks. The collection will be available from March 28 at https://ukrainianheroes.xyz and will be limited to 2000 NFTs", said the originators.

According to them, all proceeds from primary and secondary sales will be transferred to official funds that provide support to the Ukrainian army, and benefactors will be provided with a report.

The authors of the initiative also point out that cryptocurrency donations have many advantages, in particular, because they are unregulated, anonymous and fast, and cryptocurrencies themselves prove their effectiveness by collecting huge amounts of donations.

What is NFT?

NFT is a cryptographic token that is popular among artists and musicians. Non-interchangeable token - a new type of digital assets that guarantees the originality of the object and the ownership of its owner. The item can be any digital object: from texts and images to game objects, financial instruments and domain names. Each NFT is inimitable and unique, and the identification data of each token is written in the contract.

Owning an NFT token allows you to sell, donate and receive a percentage of resales of works of art. The technology is so clear in use that the number of digital wallets has doubled in 2020, reaching 222 thousand, and there's more, experts say.

Recently, a variety of digital objects have been sold in this format for millions of dollars. For example, a Canadian artist Krista Kim was the first in the world to sell a virtual house - it exists only as a file. Her work the Mars House was sold in an auction for 523 thousand dollars. In turn, the founder and CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey put up for online auction Valuables his first tweet as an NFT token.