This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview. He pointed out that the topics of security guarantees will be amendments to the Constitution and amendments to Ukrainian legislation.

We will not be included in NATO because they are afraid of Russia. We need to calm down and say, "Okay, other security guarantees". There are NATO countries that want to be security guarantors. However, unfortunately, they cannot give us 100% membership in the alliance. But we are willing to do everything that the alliance should have done if we were a member of the alliance. And I think this is a good compromise," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, he explains to all negotiating groups that such changes to Ukrainian legislation can be implemented only after a referendum.

"The people will have to comment and react to certain compromises. But what these will look like is a matter of our talks and understanding between Ukraine and Russia. Therefore, in any case, I am ready to do everything, as long as my step is with our people" - stressed the Ukrainian President.