A 7-month-old kid was among the victims. A total of 35 people were also injured.

An investigation has already begun, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office informed. It is carried out in the context of a violation of war rules and customs, as well as deliberate murder.

"According to the investigation, Russian troops used "Urahan" multiple rocket launchers to fire at the Kharkiv Industrial district on April 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.," the statement added.