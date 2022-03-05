This is proved by numerous documents that fell into the hands of the Ukrainian army, according to Channel 24's sources in Intellegence. On the eve of the invasion, each of the invaders gave his personal consent to conduct combat operations abroad.

When the Kremlin's war criminals sent conscripts and contract soldiers, as well as special police officers, to Ukraine, absolutely everyone knew that they would be fighting Ukrainian forces.

All the stories told by the captured Russian soldiers are a fabricated legend

According to the intelligence, every Russian who entered Ukrainian soil signed the relevant documents. Many of the invaders said nothing or were unable to inform their relatives about their participation in the war.

However, some cheerfully told their sisters and mothers that they were going to "destroy" Ukraine.

The Russian invaders were told that their "special operation" would last only a few days. They believed it.

Just before they crossed the Ukrainian border, all the invaders were instructed what to say if they were captured - that they knew nothing and were in training.

The Russian army was informed about the invasion in January

As all the world's media reported, citing their own intelligence, Russia was indeed preparing in advance. At least the commanders were fully aware of the war scenarios. This is evidenced primarily by documents. An excerpt from the order of the commander of military unit 25679 states that the Russian military must prepare the equipment of the communications battalion and make it ready for combat operations and a 200-kilometer journey.

After the equipment was prepared, it was transported by train to the border with Ukraine. Later, on February 24, the invaders raided a communications truck on Ukrainian territory, but Ukrainian forces destroyed the equipment along with Russian troops.

The documents obtained from the Ukrainian security service prove careful preparation of the Russian aggression operation in Ukraine, which was known to all the soldiers involved.