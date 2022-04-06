The Moscow dictator has decided to mobilize the entire Donbass population for this assault.

The Russian invaders are recruiting drug addicts and alcoholics in Donbas on April 4 and 5 to film the purported "killings of people by Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol," according to Channel 24 intelligence sources. They select people who have lost all sense of humanity and are willing to go to anything for vodka and dosage.

Representatives of Russian TV channels and drone operators will be involved in filming "crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine." They can also film on video surveillance cameras, which will be delivered to the places of execution in advance.

They will utilize Ukrainian passports as well as the Ukrainian army's uniform.

According to intelligence, Putin, as well as the heads of Russia's foreign and defense ministries, have decided that exposing the Russian invaders' war crimes in Bucha still should be avoided and is still harmful to the Russian state.

As persuading the world that the Russian troops are not responsible for horrible and cold-blooded murders is impossible, the Kremlin has decided to take a more forceful approach: it will launch its media campaign against Ukraine. Of course, it's even bloodier and more exposing.

Check the Ukrainian version of the article for the most up-to-date intelligence sources' reports on this topic.