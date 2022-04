Mariupol

Deputy Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said that the Russian occupiers were breaking into all the surviving homes and looting people's property.

"Those who decide to use houses for their own resettlement are marking them with the letter "Z" on a gate. Others loot, leave houses unclosed, and plan to use them for further compact resettlement in the so-called "conditionally secure zone" for Mariupol residents," he wrote in Telegram.