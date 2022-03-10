According to Conflict Intelligence Team, in this video, we see the OFZAB-500 high explosive fragmentation and incendiary bomb.

We have previously seen OFZAB-500 bombs in Chernihiv after a Russian warplane Su-34 was shot down on March 5. At that time, we were not sure if these bombs were supposed to have been dropped over Chernihiv, as they probably fell together with the downed aircraft. This time, however, one of the Emergency service photos shows the wreckage of the OFZAB-500 that worked. This leaves no doubt that Russians used this incendiary bomb to bomb Chernihiv, the CIT group said in a statement.

They add that from an international law perspective, it does not matter in this case whether the strike was on a military or civilian object. Finally, Article 2.2 of Protocol III to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons explicitly prohibits the use of incendiary munitions fired from the air at military facilities in areas where civilians are present.

The captured Russian pilot of the Su-34 shot down over Chernihiv, Major Krasnoyartsev, said during interrogations that he was striking in coordinates, i.e. neither he nor his command took into account the presence of civilian objects. The Russian warplane pilot also confirmed that unguided bombs were used for the bombing. And we can see such bombs in the Emergency Service video.

The Conflict Intelligence Team said it continues to monitor the situation in Russia's war against Ukraine and asks for the sharing of available sources that can help clarify the Russian invasion into Ukraine. Everyone can send footage and information to info@citeam.org or telegram @leviev.