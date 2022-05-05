All equipment provided since 2014 under the programs of international donors and the Government of Ukraine was removed from the Starobilsk Infection Department (Luhansk region). These include ventilators required for critical cases of COVID-19.

Read here A girl crawled into the trunk, she was raped: a terrible story from Vorzel

At the regional anti-tuberculosis dispensary in Vovchansk (Kharkiv region), patients with an open form of tuberculosis were denied medical care and expelled to the streets.

Premises used to treat infectious diseases are being filled by wounded Russians.

Medical staff are forced to work for the occupiers. At the same time, all doctors undergo a polygraph examination procedure. Those who did not pass are forcibly sent to the front.

An ammunition depot has been set up in the Pologi Central District Hospital (Zaporizhzhia region). Staff are prohibited from providing medical services to the locals.

Oleshkiv District Hospital and Hola Prystan City Hospital are forced to serve the needs of the Russian military. Medical personnel are prohibited from changing their place of residence by evacuating to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

All without exception hospitals in Balakliia (Kharkiv region) are filled with wounded occupiers. Medical staff are forcibly removed to work. Ukrainian citizens remain without medical care.