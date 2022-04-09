This post was published by several other Russian Telegram propaganda channels. Then the occupiers realized that they had betrayed themselves and changed the text to: "Tochka-U used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been dropped".

As practice has shown, the experience of 2014 did not teach our enemies anything. Does everyone remember how happy Russians were to shoot down a Ukrainian plane? It was only later that it turned out to be a Malaysian Boeing.

On April 8, 2022, history repeated itself.

Source: the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security