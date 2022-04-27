According to Kyrylenko, the Russians hit Avdiivka twice with phosphorous shells, in particular:

- in the evening of April 26, in the area of ​​the coke plant,

- on the morning of April 27, in the city center.

As a result of these shellings, several fires broke out in the city. Following the second shelling, the Russians launched an air strike on Avdiivka, aiming at a high-rise building. At least one wounded is reported.

"In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed an attempt by Russian troops to break through in this direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are maintaining order, and we are carefully recording all Russian crimes against peaceful Ukrainians," Kyrylenko said.